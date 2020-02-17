Weather Blog: Holiday sunshine, followed by wintry mess





Good Sunday evening!

Well, we managed to make it above freezing today in many areas with middle and upper 30s. If it wasn’t for the breezy conditions making it feel a bit colder, I’d call it not too bad for mid-winter. Turning our attention to the week ahaed we have a weak cold front on the way tonight, so a flurry or two can’t be ruled out across northern New York into northern and central Vermont. If you have the day off on Monday, you should take advantage of the sunshine, but make sure to wear a couple layers as the sunshine won’t do much to warm those temperatures. High only in the middle 20s. On the bright side, (no pun intended) Monday afternoon will be a great day for winter sports such a skiing and snowboarding, almost a “blue bird” day minus a few morning clouds. Most trails are open across the area, so enjoy the slopes!

Tuesday looks to be a rather unsettled day with a low pressure system passing to our north, this will introduce the chance for some steady snow to move in Tuesday morning. The snow will likely mix with and change over to periods of sleet and even plain rain Tuesday afternoon, so a slushy recipe for the commutes. Initially my best guess is a solid 2-5 inches of snow (elevation dependent) in total with a glaze of ice possible by Tuesday night. So definitely keep this in mind to leave extra time for your Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Mid to late week features round two of polar air, conditions will be mostly dry, but high and low temperatures will be bitter to say the least. Thursday will be the coldest day with highs in the low and middle teens with lows on either side of zero. Brrrrr!!

Hope you have a great week ahead!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki