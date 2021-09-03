Weather Blog: Holiday weekend breakdown

Good evening! Happy Friday!

It appears we’re going three-for-three with slightly soggy summer holidays, from Memorial Day to the 4th of July and now Labor Day. Unfortunately, we’re dodging showers (and an isolated thunderstorm or two) both Sunday and Monday. But, neither day promises a relentless, prolonged nor widespread washout – and Saturday is shaping up on a beautiful note. Let’s get into it…

Friday Night – Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Cool and comfy; mid 40s to mid 50s. Nearly calm wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny with some scattered fair weather clouds passing by. Low to mid 70s. Light northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear initially with increasing cloud cover towards Sunday morning. Mid to upper 50s.

Sunday – More clouds than sun with scattered, mostly light showers. Low to mid 70s. Breezy south wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible, especially over higher terrain and across Lake Champlain.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy with still a chance for on-and-off rain. Upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday – Partly sunny with scattered rain. A few late day t’storms cannot be ruled out. Mid 70s. Light southwest wind.

Wishing you a fun and safe Labor Day weekend,

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault