Weather Blog: Hot again Thursday with a few afternoon showers

Happy Wednesday!

It was a very hot day today for mid May standards as many locations climb into the mid 80s. Winds remain light along with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. A few higher level clouds work their way in this evening, which should lead to a gorgeous sunset! Overnight lows remain warm, falling into the mid 50s. Clouds will gradually work into the region through Thursday as showers and storm become possible.

Thursday will feature a partly sunny start with showers and isolated storms developing around peak heating hours (2-4pm). This will remain until around 9pm tomorrow night with highs peaking in the mid to even upper 80s once again. Winds will be south 5-10 mph. Another round of showers develops Friday afternoon as highs remain near 80 to wrap up the workweek. Showers look more likely on Saturday, temperatures this weekend will be cooler but still above average peaking in the mid to upper 70s.

Enjoy your Wednesday and stay safe!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn