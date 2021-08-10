Weather Blog: Hot again Wednesday

Good evening!

A toasty Tuesday in the mid 80s to low 90s comes to a close with a weak disturbance moving into New York’s North Country. This will be the focus for a few thunderstorms that develop and meander east into Vermont overnight, likely fizzling out as they run into a brick wall of more stable air. Any leftover showers or t’storms will be gone by morning, with a clearing sky on tap tomorrow. With that early August sunshine and the abnormally warm air mass still locked in place, the temp soars from an overnight low in the 70s, back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat Index values in broad valleys will reach the mid to upper 90s.

Have a great Wednesday! Stay cool!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault