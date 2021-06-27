Weather Blog: Hot and humid again Monday, isolated storm chance

Happy Sunday!

The sunshine has returned today, but so has the hot and humid weather. Many locations today peaking in the lower 90s with dewpoints near 70 – a wonderful day to cool off by the water! Partly cloudy skies remain tonight with mainly dry conditions. Lows stay very warm, in the mid 70s for most.

Winds being to die down slightly into Monday but southerly flow remains. Highs peak again near 90 with dewpoints near 70, heat index values could be close to 95 degrees. For that reason a Heat Advisory is in place for portions of the Champlain Valley from noon until 7pm Monday. Sunny skies remain to start the week but spotty showers and storms are possible by Monday afternoon and wrap up around sunset. Slightly cooler temperatures arrive into mid week with more cloud cover and increasing rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a wonderful evening and stay hydrated!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn