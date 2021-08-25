Weather Blog: Hot and humid again Thursday, relief on our doorstep

Happy Wednesday everyone!

It was another hot and humid day today with highs in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. Tonight skies remain partly to mostly clear with a few isolated showers early. Otherwise mainly dry with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The heat and humidity return for another day Thursday before relief arrives.

The heat and humidity will be in full forecast Thursday with Heat Advisories in place until 8pm. With air temperatures expected to peak near 90 and dewpoints in the lower 70s, the heat index could be close to 100 degrees into the afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if working outdoors. A cold front will approach the region tomorrow afternoon and help to produce isolated showers and thunderstorms developing around 1pm lasting until 8pm.

A cooler and more comfortable forecast arrives for Friday!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn