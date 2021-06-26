Weather Blog: Hot and humid end to the weekend

Happy Saturday!

Showers remain in the forecast through the evening, so grab the rain gear before heading out. Highs today were cooler, but you could really feel the humidity. Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies and lingering showers, mainly in northern zones of Vermont and New York. Lows stay mild, in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will feature some more sunshine, but with gusty winds out of the south ushering in warmer and more humid air it is going to be very summer like to end the weekend. Highs will peak in the lower 90s but with dewpoints in the upper 60s and lower 70s it will feel more like the mid 90s. Make sure you are staying hydrated! The hot and humid forecast remains into early next week with a few shower and storm chances arriving again.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn