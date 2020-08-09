Weather Blog: Hot and humid forecast to start next week

Happy Sunday!

A few showers and storms arrive this evening mainly for northern VT and NY. Mostly cloudy skies remain tonight with a few showers lingering. Lows remain in the mid to upper 60s with winds northeast 5-10 mph.

Monday we see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with isolated showers or storm in the afternoon. Highs begin to warm above average with humidity on the rise with highs topping off in the upper 80s. Heat index values could reach into the 90s. We look to remain hot and humid into the upcoming work week with highs near 90 degrees on Tuesday before a cold front moves through. Rainfall totals into early Monday look to be less than a quarter of an inch for most.

Have a safe and happy work week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn