Weather Blog: Hot and humid Friday, keeping an eye on Henri

Good evening!

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred lift away to the northeast overnight, though additional showers are possible around midnight in the Champlain Valley. By daybreak, we’re left with areas of drizzle and patchy fog. Towards midday, those clouds break apart and then sun returns. The temp will then soar out of the 70s and into the mid and upper 80s. Unfortunately, the humidity doesn’t leave along with Fred. Dewpoints hover near 70° with heat index values reaching into the 90s. Yuck!

Saturday is just as toasty and features more clouds floating by overhead. Scattered showers and even a few afternoon thunderstorms may be possible. That then brings us to the second half of the weekend – which is a big ole question mark, at this point.

Tropical Storm Henri certainly warrants watching as it moves up the eastern seaboard, then either jets off to the east, staying offshore, or slows to a crawl and slips west making landfall somewhere between eastern Long Island and Cape Cod – or anything in between. It’s basically a shot in the dark, as of Thursday evening. There are two areas of high pressure that are working to steer this storm and our weather forecast models are interpreting this setup in many different ways. At most, Henri could bring flooding rains and downsloping wind gusts. At the very least, it just keeps the muggy air around a little while longer. Stay tuned!

The next update from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Henri will come just before 11 PM. You can find that information here.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault