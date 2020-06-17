Weather Blog: Hot and humid late week with storm chances this weekend

Happy Wednesday!

It was a hot one today, with plenty of sunshine for everyone, even a summery haze apparent across the region! Highs this afternoon peaked in the upper 80s. Tonight we see temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s under clear skies and calm winds. Humidity will slowly start to inch up as we get into Thursday with dewpoints near 60 degrees.

Sunshine returns Thursday as highs peak near 90 degrees. It may feel a bit humid outside as well, especially towards the evening and overnight into Friday. Temperatures look to remain close to 90 degrees through Saturday. This means we could watch a possible heat wave take place (three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher). Overall, plan on the heat and humidity to remain. UV Index will be VERY highs, so lather on that sunscreen and stay hydrated!

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late Friday, Saturday and on Sunday as a frontal boundary moves through. This keeps unsettled weather into early next week with mild temperatures, in the 80s, for the foreseeable future.

– Skytracker Meteorologist @DylanDeBruynWX