Weather Blog: Hot and humid stretch ahead

Good evening!

While the start of the month may have brought a few fall-like moments, summer is certainly staking its claim here as we move towards mid-August. Overnight lows this week hover near 70°, with daytime highs Tuesday through Thursday soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s. (Remember, the month of July gave us exactly ZERO 90° days in Burlington. May had two and June, six.)

With humidity on the rise, too, heat index values or ‘feels like’ temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s in large valleys. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening in the St. Lawrence River and Champlain Valleys.

As you might expect, this hot and steamy weather will provide fuel for showers and thunderstorms. The first round kicks off mid to late afternoon Tuesday and takes us into Tuesday night, even after the sun goes down, as a piece of energy pivots into the St. Lawrence River Valley. New York’s North Country has the greatest likelihood of needing to dodge t’storms that could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. However, Vermont and New Hampshire may not stay entirely out of the game, so be weather-aware, no matter where you venture outdoors.

Slightly cooler air arrives by the weekend as drop into the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault