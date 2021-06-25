Weather Blog: Hot and humid stretch ahead

Good evening! Happy Friday!

Friday night, clouds increase with the temp settling into the 60s. South wind around 10 mph. Tomorrow features more cloud cover than sunshine with scattered, very hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms bubbling up during the afternoon, particularly near the Canadian border and across northern New York and northern Vermont. Storms should be sub-severe and taper with sunset, with lingering showers fizzling out overnight as a warm front lifts north and stalls across southern Quebec. Low 80s. South wind 15-25 mph. Saturday night, mostly cloudy. Near 70°. Sunday is partly sunny, hot and humid. The temp jumps into the low 90s with a heat index value between 95-100°. Sunday night, partly cloudy. Near 70°. The 90s (or very close to it, in the upper 80s) continue early next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault