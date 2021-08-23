Weather Blog: Hot and humid stretch midweek

Good evening!

Henri lifts away to the northeast overnight, taking the last of heavy rainfall stretching from southern Vermont into southern New Hampshire and southern New England away with it. An additional 0.5-0.75″ widespread is expected, but localized downpours could dump more than 1″ and lead to brief flooding issues. Through Tuesday morning, clouds linger in its wake with scattered, hit-or-miss showers. Mid to upper 60s tonight, then climbing into the mid and upper 80s tomorrow afternoon as the sun slowly takes over. Tomorrow is the first day in this latest hot and humid stretch. The temp is near 90° Wednesday and Thursday with a heat index in the low to mid 90s. Late Thursday, a cold front swings through bringing us back down into the 70s by Friday. The frontal passage is likely marked by scattered downpours and thunderstorms.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault