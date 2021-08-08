Weather Blog: Hot and humid week ahead

Happy Sunday!

Another sunny start to the day, but showers and isolated storms have developed and are almost stationary in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. This could lead to some localized flooding, but showers will taper off as the sun begins to set around 8pm. Partly cloudy skies remain tonight with lows in the 60s.

Monday will feature more sunshine and warming temperatures along with humidity. Highs peak in the mid 80s with winds south 5-15 mph. An isolated storm or shower is possible in the afternoon, but most stay dry. Into Tuesday and Wednesday highs will climb close to 90 degrees with dew points in the lower 90s, heat index values could be in the mid 90s – so make sure you are staying hydrated into mid week especially when working outdoors.

Have a great Sunday and week ahead!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn