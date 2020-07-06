Weather Blog: Hot and humid week ahead

Good afternoon!

It’s been a beautiful start to the work week with ample sunshine, scattered clouds, a seasonable top temp in the low 80s for most and manageable humidity. However, as the week progresses, it gets hotter, more humid and more unsettled, too. Let’s break it down day-by-day.

Tonight – Mostly clear. Some patchy fog may develop, especially through the Connecticut River Valley, but any fog that does materialize will be a lot less widespread and dense than last night. Mild, mid 50s to low 60s. Nearly calm.

Tuesday – Mostly to partly sunny. Mid to upper 80s with dew point temperatures in the 60s – ‘aka’ more humid. There is only a very slight chance for a brief shower or weak thunderstorm late in the afternoon and overnight. Most are rain-free. South breeze 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny. Near 90 degrees. We’re dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms late morning into the afternoon. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 90s with heat index values into the upper 90s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 90s with heat index values into the upper 90s. A few afternoon showers or thunderstorms may creep up on us.

Have a great Monday evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault