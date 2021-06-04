Weather Blog: Hot and humid weekend with strong storms possible Saturday

Happy Friday!

The summer heat has returned with many locations this afternoon in the lower 80s. Sunny skies remain into the evening with partly to mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will remain mild, in the mid 60s.

Saturday will start off sunny and humid. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 80s into the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms being to develop. Some of these could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and hail possible. This risk develops around 2pm and lasts into Saturday night. Winds will be breezy from the south 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25+ mph. Best locations to see any stronger storms will be central and northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Sunday clouds move out and give way to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Even hotter conditions arrive by Monday with many locations peaking in the lower 90s. Have a happy and safe weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn