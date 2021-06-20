Weather Blog: Hot and muggy Monday with strong storms likely

Happy Father’s Day everyone!

A sunny afternoon with a few fair weather clouds remaining into the evening hours. Highs today peaked in the mid to lower 80s. Tonight skies remain partly cloudy with lows mild, in the mid 60s.

Our next storm system arrives very early Monday. A warm front will move to the north around 6-8am and may bring a few showers and even a rumble of thunder. Clouds will clear giving way to partly sunny skies into early afternoon along with very humid conditions. Highs peak near 90 with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s. The humidity, additional sunshine and an approaching cold front will work together to create an environment perfect for severe thunderstorms into the afternoon. The north country in New York along with central and northern Vermont have a slight risk for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. Storms could produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail and frequent lighting.

Conditions cool off drastically into Tuesday with highs near 70 and lingering rain showers. A sunny and dry forecast returns into Wednesday.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn