Weather Blog: Hot and sunny into Wednesday

Happy Tuesday!

A sunny and warm afternoon once again, main different today is we are all dry into this afternoon and evening. Skies remain partly to mostly clear tonight with overnight lows mild again in the 50s for most. Winds will be light out of the northwest. All eyes are on a major warmup into Wednesday!

Wednesday will feature a few clouds early otherwise mostly sunny skies into the afternoon and light winds from the northwest. A ridge of warmer air will move its way into the region along with high pressure to our south, keeping us dry into the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach into the mid to even upper 80s by the afternoon. Mild conditions remain overnight with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. 80s remain likely into Thursday as well before showers return in the forecast into Thursday evening and Friday. Temperatures also fall a bit, back into the 70s by the start of the weekend.

With the sun and the early season heat, make sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated when outdoors!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn