We have a lot of weather headlines to discuss over the next few days including a big warm up with lots of humidity and a threat for severe thunderstorms this weekend. Let’s begin by talking about today and this morning; temperatures are in the 40s and 50s to kick off our Friday. Partly cloudy skies are hanging out up above with patchy, dense fog down below. Be sure to take it extra easy on the roadways as you make your way into school and work.

The afternoon will feature warm, muggy, and breezy conditions with highs extending into the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thundershower across the North Country and southern Vermont. Otherwise, many of us will remain dry with south winds gusting upwards of 25 mph.

The weekend forecast is going to be one that keeps us on our toes as we monitor two cold fronts. The first cold front gets set to arrive on Saturday with the threat for severe thunderstorms. The second cold front will arrive on Sunday, but the timing is still uncertain.

First and foremost, Saturday will be a steamy and sticky day of weather. High temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s with dew point readings close to 70 degrees. That combination of heat and high humidity has led to the issuing of a heat advisory for Saturday between 12 PM and 8 PM. Real feel temperatures may reach 95°+, so be sure to stay hydrated and dip into cool spots when you can.

That heat and humidity will then interact with an incoming cold front for Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for isolated severe storms to accompany that cold front. The biggest hazards to monitor with those storms will be the heavy rain and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. We also cannot rule out hail and localized flash flooding.

Another threat for storms will arrive for Sunday, but the timing is very uncertain so be sure to stay tuned to the forecast throughout the weekend for more updates.