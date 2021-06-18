Weather Blog: Hot, humid for a stretch

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

A prefrontal disturbance rolls through Friday evening into Saturday morning with an area of showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The temp drops to near 60° with a southwest wind of 5-15 mph. Saturday morning, that first round of rain wraps up with skies clearing to partly or even mostly sunny. The temp soars to near 80°. By the afternoon and evening, the actual front itself, a weakening cold front carving through the Great Lakes tonight, approaches from the west. Out ahead of it, isolated to widely scattered t’storms bubble up. While rain is very hit-or-miss, any storms that do pop up may be strong to severe with lightning, very localized heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even hail. Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low to mid 60s. Sunday is a drier day for most, though a brief lingering shower isn’t entirely out-of-the-question. It’s partly to likely mostly sunny. Low 80s.

Have a fantastic weekend and Happy Father’s Day!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault