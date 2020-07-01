Weather Blog: Hot & humid into Thursday with isolated storm chances remaining

Happy Wednesday!

We are halfway through the week and officially kicked off July with a very summer-like forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to diminish this evening as we clear out tonight. Lows overnight fall back into the low to mid-60s. Humidity remains, so it will still feel pretty sticky outside.

As we enter Thursday we wake up to sunshine and humid conditions. Dew points remain in the 60s, so feeling soupy under the summer sun. A few afternoon and late evening showers and isolated thunderstorms are also possible as a front moves through. Highs on Thursday will be well above average, peaking in the lower 90s in many locations. Heat index values may reach into the upper 90s, so make sure you are staying hydrated when working outdoors.

Shower chances arrive Friday again, but the 4th of July forecast is looking mainly dry and sunny. Temperatures reach into the mid to upper 80s, along with humidity. A few spotty showers look possible, but nothing too widespread. Hot conditions remain into next week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn