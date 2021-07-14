Weather Blog: Hot, sunny Thursday

Good evening!

A clearing sky Wednesday evening will lead to areas of dense fog forming by daybreak Thursday, particularly in areas that picked up rain today and in throughout sheltered river valleys. Mild, mid to upper 60s. Light south wind. Tomorrow is partly to mostly sunny as the temp soars into the mid and upper 80s, even approaching 90° in broad valleys. South wind 5-10 mph. Clouds increase Thursday evening with a chance for a shower or overnight thunderstorm through Friday morning. Low 70s.

Have a terrific night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault