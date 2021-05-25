Weather Blog: Hot Wednesday forecast with strong thunderstorm potential

Happy Tuesday everyone!

It was a warmer day today with increased humidity and cloud cover. We remain partly cloudy tonight with lows mild, in the 60s for most. Winds will stay breezy from the south 10-15 mph through tonight and tomorrow as a cold front moves in from the northwest.

Wednesday looks to be an active weather day for many. We wake up to temperatures already in the 70s and highs peaking in the mid to upper 80s through early afternoon. During the peak heating of the day and partly cloudy skies, our approaching cold front will help showers and thunderstorms to develop. Some of which could be strong to severe and produce damaging winds, small hail, heavy rainfall and possibly an isolated tornado, however that threat is low. The Storm Prediction Center has the region in a slight risk for severe weather. The best window to see these storms will be between 2-8pm. Things quiet down by the overnight hours.

Cooler weather returns Thursday and into Friday along with some sunshine. Highs look to stay in the 60s.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn