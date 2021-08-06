Weather Blog: Humidity rises, showers and storms develop into the weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

A dry forecast remains into tonight however humidity continues to rise as a frontal system approaches. Tonight skies become partly clear with lows remaining mild, in the mid 60s. Winds stay south 5-10 mph.

Saturday southerly flow remains as a frontal system approaches. Dewpoints climb back into the upper 60s, meaning it will feel fairly humid outside. Highs will also be very summer like in the mid 80s. Showers and storms are possible into the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. These rain chances will be very scattered in nature and does not look to be a washout of a weekend at all. Sunday more rain chances last into the afternoon with highs near 80s.

The warmer and more humid forecast remains into next week. Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn