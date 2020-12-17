Weather Blog: Impressive snowfall rates across Southern Vermont and New Hampshire

As of 8:30 AM this morning, snow is still falling at an incredible rate in Southern Vermont and New Hampshire where we’ve seen snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hours.

Visibility is low, roads are snow covered, and road crews are trying to keep up with it. That being said, if you’re able to stay home today, it’s a good idea! Stay off the roads and give the crews room to get ahead of this thing!

Here are some of our snowfall totals so far! If you have any reports to add, please send them to us at News@mychamplainvalley.com!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley