Weather Blog: Improving forecast through the afternoon

Today: Partly cloudy to start with scattered showers and storms rolling through especially in southern and central Vermont. Once those storms roll through, drier air begins to push in, and dewpoints fall back into the 50’s, while temperatures climb to the upper 80’s to low 90’s

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Spot shower possible over the north country. Mid 60’s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to start, with afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures climbing to the upper 80’s

Thursday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers and storms. Seasonable with temperatures in the low 80’s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Mid 80’s