Weather Blog: In and out of the ice box





Good evening! If you haven’t stepped outside yet you are in for a rude awakening; gloves, hats, and heavy layers are a must if heading to the store or out to eat tonight. Temperatures will be dropping quickly into the single digits this evening and bottom out on either side of zero come Saturday morning. Luckily, our winds won’t be terribly strong, only about 5-10mph throughout the night, but even a little breeze will drop those wind chills below zero.

Saturday will feature a ton of sunshine, sunglasses will be a second priority to the winter gear, but it will look too good to be true if you are just looking out the window. Despite sunshine, another winter like day is on the way with highs in the upper 20s. In fact, winter officially begins at 11:19PM Saturday evening. That also means tomorrow is the shortest day of the year! Days get ever so slightly longer after tomorrow, we made it!

Sunday we finally get completely out of the ice box and rise into the middle and upper 30s, a healthy mix of sunshine and clouds will serve us a partly cloudy day. Decent day for any (almost last minute) holiday shopping.

Early next week and Christmas look about average if not slightly above average in terms of temperatures, we do not look to see any precipitation through mid-week as of now. But don’t worry, a white Christmas still looks likely for many as some snow should still be left over on the ground. Luckily, any holiday travel plans look good to go weather wise across our region.

We will keep you updated! Enjoy your Friday night!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki