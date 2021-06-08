Weather Blog: Inching back towards seasonable temps

Good evening!

Late Tuesday, scattered downpours are leaving some in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire dodging localized flooding. It’s feast or famine, however, with many rain-free, but still extremely humid. Burlington missed the official heat wave (three consecutive days at 90° or above) but Lebanon made the mark. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out with sunset. Clouds hold steady with a nighttime temp stalling in the 60s. Tomorrow, we’ll make a run back into the 80s, but any isolated showers come to a close in the morning and clouds gradually clear from north to south. Wednesday night, back into the 50s under a mostly clear sky. Thursday is the pick of the week with a high in the seasonable low 70s and ample sunshine – plus a 20-30% relative humidity. Friday, a few showers return to round out the work week.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault