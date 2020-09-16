Weather Blog: Is it Wednesday or Windnesday?

It’s another hazy start to the day, check out the sunrise at 6:33 AM this morning.

Is it Wednesday or Windnesday?

Breezy condition are sticking around through the day, out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph especially on and along Lake Champlain.

It’s a mostly sunny day, but hazy smoke is still lingering in the upper atmosphere.

Tonight skies will start clear, but clouds, showers and drizzle is moving in after midnight. That cold front is falling apart as it sags southward, running into a lot of dry air with only about a 0.10 of an inch of rain expected.

That front continue to move south, clearing out the cloud cover by mid afternoon, and helping to clear out the smoke too.

Then we settle into a mostly sunny stretch, with temperatures cool for the weekend in the mid to upper 50’s and low 60’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley