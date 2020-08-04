Weather Blog: Isaías approaching rapidly Tuesday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Tropical Storm Isaías is racing north-northeast Tuesday at an impressive 40 mph clip.

Throughout the rest of the afternoon, expect rapidly deteriorating weather with heavier, torrential rainfall and strong, potentially damaging wind gusts. A brief, weak, spin-up tornado is possible, too.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect throughout southern New England, north into southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. This watch may be expanded as the afternoon continues. Remember, a watch means conditions in the atmosphere make it possible for a tornado. A warning means there is an imminent threat and you should seek sturdy shelter immediately.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals of 1-4″ should be expected area wide, though there may be some isolated higher totals to 5-6″. With the storm tracking a bit farther west than models depicted yesterday, the risk for flooding is greatest from the Adirondacks into western Vermont and the Green Mountains. In urban areas, spots with poor drainage or that are low-lying may become inundated by water. Roads or driveways may wash out and culverts could fail. Smaller streams and even larger rivers could exceed their banks, even into Wednesday morning once the storm has passed. The rivers of greatest concern include the Ausable, the Mad and the Missisquoi.

A Wind Advisory rounds out the active weather headlines this afternoon and evening. Gusts to 50 mph or higher are possible. Secure loose objects in your yard or on the deck as they may become projectiles. Prepare for scattered power outages and possible tree damage.

In summary…

The storm will lift north by midnight with significantly improving weather by Wednesday morning. Just a few isolated to scattered showers remain, with a clearing sky into the afternoon.

Stay safe,

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault