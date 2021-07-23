Weather Blog: Isolated showers Friday, dry weather to start weekend

Happy Friday!

It is a mainly dry start this morning along with some sunshine. Temperatures are mainly in the 50s now but will warm into the mid 70s this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible into the afternoon, so just keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. Winds remain northwest 5-10 mph.

Tonight skies clear with overnight lows in the 50s once again. Humidity stays low, with dewpoints in the 50s. The weekend forecast is looking to be 50/50. Saturday starts off with sunshine and highs peaking near 80 degrees. A frontal system will approaching late Saturday into early Sunday and will bring shower chances along with a few isolated storms. Highs will once again be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Have a great day and weekend! -Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn