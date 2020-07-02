Weather Blog: Isolated storms arrive this evening and into Friday

Happy Thursday everyone!

We had some sunshine today with mainly dry conditions. It was VERY hot with many locations reaching 90 degrees along with humidity on the high side, it felt pretty sticky! Tonight we track a few showers and isolated storms lingering under mostly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Friday we keep the same risk for a few showers and storms along with limited sunshine. Highs are cooler as well, close to average topping off near 80 degrees. Even with all the rain some places have picked up the past week, most of the northeast is still dealing with abnormally dry conditions since early June. No widespread rain looks to be in the forecast for the next few days.

The holiday weekend forecast is shaping up to be decent. Sunny skies on the 4th with a few spotty showers, otherwise most staying dry. Highs will be warm in the mid to upper 80s along with humidity. Just make sure you are staying hydrated and weather your sunscreen!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn