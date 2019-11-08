Weather Blog: It’s a cold and snowy Friday

What a headache! Friday’s morning drive was messy across Chittenden County with numerous slide-offs and accidents. All because of a messy snow shower. Well, that snow shower is still lingering, sitting right over the Richmond and Bolton flats dumping snow dropping visibility and creating some slick roadways.

Snow showers will be in the forecast throughout the day so be prepared for changing road conditions as you are traveling about today!

Here is how the rest of the forecast is shaping up

Today: Snow showers, heavy at times causing poor visibility. Cold with daytime highs struggling to reach 32. Winds gusty out of the Northwest 10-20 gusting to 25. Windchills in the teens and 20’s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Cold. Upper teens and low 20’s

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid 30’s

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with rain and snow showers by afternoon. Mid 40’s