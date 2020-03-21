Weather Blog: It’s cold again





I hope everyone is having a wonderful weekend. Saturday was sneaky cold again! The sun was shining bright but the wind was harsh at times and kept temperatures down. North Country highs only made it into the 20s & 30s, southern spots were warmer in the 40s. Saturday night, we stay clear and watch temperatures crash. We’ll wake up Sunday morning in the single digits and teens; that’s a solid 5-15° colder than normal!

Sunday will be a beautifully chilly day. There will be less wind than Saturday and temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer; expect numbers to jump into the 30s to near 40°. Sunday night, we’ll stay clear and quiet with lows near 20°.

Active weather returns Monday. The day will start dry but clouds will get thicker hour by hour. Expect rain & snow to spread from west to east starting in New York during the afternoon, reaching western Vermont & eastern New York by the evening. Meanwhile, southerly winds will increase and temperatures will climb well into the 30s to near 40° again. Monday night, rain switches to snow in most locations before precipitation quickly ends after midnight. There will be minor accumulation, 1-3″, in valleys. Mountains will get a little more, 3-6″, especially the southern Greens. I don’t anticipate this being a big storm but things will be slippery Monday night.

There won’t be any weather problems Tuesday. Highs will be around normal in the low to mid 40s under a mix of clouds and sun. Another mix of rain & snow arrives Wednesday and lasts through early Thursday.

I hope you’re staying warm, happy and healthy!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker