Weather Blog: It’s starting to feel and look more like December

Good evening!

Furiously falling snowflakes Wednesday evening taper off as drier air arrives from the west. Despite the snow coming to a close, some patchy black ice may be possible overnight and into the Thursday morning commute with air temps dropping into the 20s. Hopefully, a breezy south wind that increases to 5-15 mph after midnight will help keep the roads and untreated paved surfaces wet instead of slick.

On Thursday, that wind is paired with sunny skies, though clouds trickle back in by mid to late afternoon, and a high temp in the low 40s. Thursday night, becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Low to mid 30s. Friday, a weak wave brings a slight chance for a few light rain or snow showers, particularly to New York. Otherwise, it’s a mainly dry day with more clouds than sun this time overhead and a high in the low to mid 40s.

Weekend snow storm?? Possibly!







Snow-lovers, this one’s for you. The odds of an accumulating snow event are creeping up for the weekend. But, a lot of questions remain. Most major global weather models are on the same page with spinning up a coastal storm. However, the timing and track vary greatly from model to model, and from run to run. Though icing is seemingly more unlikely now (phew), there’s still a chance this storm stays outside of our benchmark to the east of Cape Cod and brings little impact to our region.

On the other hand, there are a few models that make this a slam dunk for Vermont and New Hampshire ski resorts and snowmobile enthusiasts. This would involve a more westerly track, with the center of low pressure passing over central or eastern Massachusetts. At this point, it’s a waiting game. Ideally, each new model run should bring more clarity as the GFS, NAM, ECMWF and GDPS come into better agreement. And of course, as the weekend approaches, this will begin to show up on our short-range, hi-resolution models, helping to nail down those details. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault