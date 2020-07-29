Weather Blog: July could go down as the hottest month on record

Add it to the list! Tuesday’s high temperature topped off at 91° which makes it our 18th 90°+ day so far this year, surpassing the sweltering summer of 2018 (17 days).

The record is 26 days at or above 90 (set back in 1949), with plenty of summer days left to go I suspect we will easily make a run towards tieing or breaking that record.

Also the past 3 days have been at or above 90° which officially makes it a heatwave, our 3rd heatwave this year.

And if you think that this summer has been abnormally hot, you’re not mistaken. July could go down as one of the hottest months on record for the city of Burlington with an average temperature of 77° surpassing July 2018 which had an average of 76°.

We are above average Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s nearing 90° under mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for a hit or miss shower or storm.

Thursday will feature a few more clouds and afternoon showers and storms as temperatures feel a bit more seasonable in the low 80’s

Friday were mostly sunny, with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm as temps climb to the low 80’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley