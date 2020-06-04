Weather Blog: June finally feels like summer

Good evening!

May ended on a very warm note, but ever since June got underway, we’ve been below average with little sunshine. That all ended today. The 70s and 80s are back with a pretty high likelihood most spots are even warmer Friday.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, warm and quiet. 50s to near 60 degrees with a light southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 80s, even approaching 90 degrees. South breeze 5-15 mph. By mid-afternoon, clouds may bubble up and lead to a few downpours or even thunderstorms. The risk for strong to severe storms is very minimal, however, and we’re not looking at nearly the coverage of last Friday. But, even still, it’ll be important to keep an eye out for dark clouds on the horizon and an ear out for approaching rumbles of thunder. Even weaker storms can produce frequent lightning, torrential rain, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph and small hail.

Friday Night – A few showers and a thunderstorm or two may still pop up overnight as the first in a series of cold fronts cruises by. 60s.

Saturday – Partly sunny with occasional showers. The afternoon carries another low-end risk for a stray thunderstorm or two. But, it’s not a washout! Mid to upper 70s. West wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday – Becoming mostly sunny and much cooler. 60s to near 70 degrees.

Have a fabulous Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault