Beautiful sunshine continues Friday, with only a few fair weather clouds overhead, making the sky look a bit gray briefly, before we’re back to sunshine! (It’s a little weak cold front that sags south with an uptick in clouds)

The weekend forecast looks 10/10! Seasonable temperatures for Saturday, upper 60’s for Sunday. Other than a few extra clouds in southern zones, we have wall to wall blue skies!

Temperatures topping off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for next week. I’m not sure if I’m prepared for this summer like weather… How about you?

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley