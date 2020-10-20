Weather Blog: Just as one round of rain wraps up another moves in

Today: Expect much of the heaviest rain to move out after lunch time, with a slight chance of a sprinkle for the afternoon. High pressure to our north may allow a little bit of clearing with a few breaks in the clouds around sunset and temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 50’s nearing 60°. Winds are breezy out of the south this morning, but eventually switch to a northerly direction at about 5-10 mph as a front rolls by.

Tonight will start off quiet but just as quickly as our last system rolled out, our next system is rolling in. Expect light rain by early Wednesday morning as lows fall to the 40’s

Wednesday morning a warm front is passing through bringing an initial slug of scattered showers and heavier downpours, with a brief break in the action late morning and into early afternoon. Another line of showers move in with the approaching cold front, a rumble of thunder or two isn’t out of the question. Temperatures for Wednesday are seasonably warm climbing to the mid 60’s

Once that cold front clears the region, quiet weather is with us to finish the work week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with temps climbing to the low 60’s. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds a breezy southerly wind and temperatures nearing 70°