Weather Blog: Keeping an eye out for showers & storms Sunday

Hey good evening everyone! (That’s not something I usually say) It’s Haley, in for Dylan this Saturday!

It was a very very pleasant Saturday! Top temps reached the upper 70’s and low 80’s, and dewpoints were in check, other than a few spot showers in Southern Vermont and the Upper Valley, skies remained partly to mostly sunny.

Tonight, calm weather continue through the first part of the evening, there is a slight chance of a spot shower early Sunday morning.

Plan to keep an eye to the sky Sunday, as we start off the day with a few spot showers, and then another round of showers and storms for the afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 80’s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Sunday night were expecting another round of showers and storms before midnight before we settle things down Monday Morning.

Monday will feature some morning sun, but another chance for afternoon shower and storms, same story for Tuesday.

Sunshine looks to return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with seasonably cool temps in the low 70’s

Happy Saturday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley