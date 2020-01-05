Weather Blog: Kicking off a snow stretch

It’s been a snowy Saturday afternoon, with a few slick spots and relatively low totals rolling in. Here’s a check of the latest totals around the region

Tonight: Snow showers and flurries will gradually taper off after midnight as temperatures fall back into the mid 20’s.

Sunday: A few leftover flakes may fly through the morning, most of the snow becomes confined to the higher terrain by mid-morning. A few breaks in the clouds possible in the valleys as temperatures climb to the upper 20’s

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with temps falling to the teens.

Monday: Snow overspreads the region right in time for the morning drive with snow totals between 1-3 inches. Tapering off to scattered snow showers by afternoon as temperatures climb to the low to mid 30’s

Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley