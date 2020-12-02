Weather Blog: Lake Effect snow for Wednesday

As we move into the mid week, the low pressure system that brought us all that heavy rain Monday evening is still near by and STILL impacting our weather.

Right now it’s centered just north of Ottawa and the counterclockwise rotation of the center of low pressure is wrapping winds right over Lake Ontario.

Currently the water temperature is about 47° and as the much cooler air (in the 30’s for most) rides above those warmer waters it creates steam (or evaporation) that lifts up into the atmosphere then cools and condenses and creates a cloud and snow!

Lake effect snow will be push into our region for the afternoon, potentially packing a punch with some gusty winds and low visibility. Accumulations will be limited, with about a dusting to an inch expected for most, and about 1-3″ for our higher mountain peaks.

As we move past sunset, the snow and the clouds will clear out giving way to a quiet evening, as temperatures fall back into the upper 20’s by sunrise.

Thursday is shaping up to be one of the nicest days on the 7 day forecast, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low 40’s. The only exception is a few more clouds and a spot flurry may build into the north country by afternoon.

As we move into the weekend forecast, things are getting a bit dicey… there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the intensity, precipitation types and timing of a low pressure system that is tracking off of the cape and islands late Saturday and into Sunday. What we do know is that this system will more than likely be our first major winter storm of the season, and you best believe we have all eye on it! So stay tuned for the latest!

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley