Weather Blog: Lake Effect Snow in February?!

Lake effect snow, something we normally talk about in late November and early December. Caused by cold winds moving over a large and warm body of water, once the Great Lakes freezes over, the chance for lake effect snow (LES) comes to an end usually pretty early in the season.

However this year Lake Ontario has not frozen solid, meaning that under the right conditions LES is still possible, and that is what we are seeing this morning.

A southwesterly wind is wrapping around yesterday’s low-pressure system that is still meandering north of Montreal and those winds are moving directly over Lake Ontario kicking up the LES Machine and channeling those snow showers into our neck of the woods.

Through the day today our winds may wiggle a little bit to the north or to the south keeping our region under the chance for snow showers.

Eventually, Saturday morning our wind direction shifts to a west-northwesterly component, and our upslope snow machine gets going. When all is set and done snowfall totals range for an inch in the valleys to up to 6 inches in the higher mountain peaks.

A bit of sunshine returns to the forecast for Sunday.

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley