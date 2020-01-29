Weather Blog: Late January chill in the air

Good evening!

If you enjoyed all that sunshine today, there’s more where that came from! But, first, we have a frigid late January night on tap as the temp settles to between -10° and 5°. That’s under a mostly clear sky with just a few passing, thin clouds and a light north wind.

Thursday is, as promised, mostly sunny with thin, high clouds possible by the afternoon. The temp reaches the upper teens to low 20s north and low to mid 20s south. Wind, light and variable. Thursday night, mostly clear to partly cloudy and between 0° and 10°.

Friday, becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a high around 30°. Clouds stick around through the weekend, and frankly, so do the low 30s, with just a few light snow showers possible late Saturday and again Sunday.

Have a great evening! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault