Weather Blog: Late-week accumulating snow likely south

Good afternoon!

A weak wave brings a few light rain and/or snow showers Tuesday evening before a briefly quiet stretch unfolds midweek. Then, late Thursday into early Friday, light to moderate snow accumulation arrives to central and southern areas. Let’s break it down.

Tonight, it’s mostly cloudy with a handful of light rain or snow showers (depending on elevation) pivoting through the Adirondacks into western Vermont. Accumulation is minimal, generally less than 0.5″ to a meager dusting on grassy surfaces and broad valleys stick with rain, a drizzle. Mid 20s to low 30s. A few more light rain or snow showers are not out of the question early Wednesday morning either, but breaks of sunshine should return to the picture. Mid 40s to near 50 degrees, seasonable for late October. South breeze 10-15 mph. Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Thursday, clouds increase as we move closer to a period of messy weather. Here’s the setup: What is now Tropical Storm Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico makes landfall – likely in Louisiana – and gets picked up by an upper level trough digging into the middle of the country. The surface feature associated with this trough is an area of low pressure moving out of the southwestern United States. The two merge or interact as the trough speeds them towards the Ohio River Valley.

From there, the newly formed low exits off over the ocean through the Mid-Atlantic with the northern precipitation shield stretching into southern New England and southern and central Vermont and New Hampshire. To our north, in Canada, we find a strong ridge of high pressure and some very dry, very cold air. This will serve two purposes; one, it shunts precip south of northern New York and northern Vermont and two, the cold air changes rain over to snow.

Thursday afternoon rain becomes Thursday night and Friday morning snow, mainly south of Essex County, N.Y. to U.S. Rt. 2 in Vermont into mid-Grafton County, N.H. Roughly along and south of a line from Lake Placid, N.Y. to Montpelier, Vt. to Lincoln, N.H., an inch or so of snow is possible. From Rutland, Vt. to Lebanon, N.H., up to 2″ of snow is likely. From southern Rutland and Windsor Counties into the larger valleys of Bennington and Windham Counties, 2-4″ is possible. Above 2000′ in the southern Green Mountains, 4+” of snow is likely on the way. Here’s the big disclaimer though, it’s still a few days out. This could change!! Make sure you’re checking back for updates to get the most accurate forecast possible.

Precip clears out Friday afternoon, leaving us to a beautiful Halloween weekend with ample sunshine and chilly, but seasonable temps!

Have a great Tuesday night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault