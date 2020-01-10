Weather Blog: Latest update on this weekend’s storm

Mother Nature is throwing everything she’s got at us this weekend: Here is what you need to know.

We are becoming more and more certain that a significant ice event will happen Saturday night through Sunday morning. Ice totals in some spots will close in on a 0.5″, creating extremely difficult travel conditions!

The rain will also fall moderate to at times heavy, and combine that with snowmelt from temps in the 50’s, rivers will be running high and fast, if not reaching minor flood stage!

Here is how things will play out over the next 48 hours:

Friday- A chance for light wintry mix early, changing to plain rain by afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Winds are blustery out of the south at 15-25 with gusts to 35mph.

Friday Night- A few light rain showers/sprinkles. Temps remain steady.

Saturday- Light rain showers early, becoming widespread and at times heavy through the afternoon, temps climb into the upper 40’s even touching 50 before falling. Winds are gusty out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35mph. We are keeping watch on area rivers for minor flooding as rainfall totals range between 0.75″-2.00″. Flood watches are in effect until Sunday Evening

Saturday night- Rain switches to freezing rain and sleet. Travel will be difficult through Sunday morning. Icy build-up ranges from 0.25-0.5″ along the Canadian border which will weigh down trees and powerline. Power outages are possible!

Sunday- Travel remains difficult through the day, but rain/sleet/freezing rain tapers back to scattered showers by the lunch-time, and a quick burst of snow is possible on the backside of the system.

Monday- Partly sunny. Mid 30’s

It’s never a bad idea to prepare for the worst, and with such a messy winter storm moving in for the weekend, are you ready for it?

Here are some tips and tricks to prepare for this weekend:

~Stay off roads- especially Sat night-Sun!

~Prepare for outages- Charge phones, check flashlights, if you have well water grab a case of water and gas up the generator

~Listen for emergency alerts (My Champlain Valley app is great!)

~Check on your neighbors

Stay with us for the latest update through the weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley