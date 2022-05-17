After a wild day of severe weather on Monday, the forecast will begin to quiet down just a tad for our Tuesday.

We’re monitoring a trough of low pressure trailing through the North Country and Upper Valley today. It will bring about a cool and damp day ahead. Speaking of which, leftover showers are continuing to make roadways wet for any morning commuters.

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, so you may want to consider the rain jacket before headed out the door.

The afternoon will offer up continued hit or miss shower action, highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, and mostly cloudy skies. The showers may also be wind driven at times as we are expecting wind gusts in excess of 30+ mph. Rainfall totals will average a few hundredths of an inch to a couple tenths of an inch. Drive safe and take it easy today.

Skies will clear out overnight as showers come to an end by midnight. The cleaner and quieter weather will be in association with a ridge of high pressure building in for midweek. That will result in more sunshine for Wednesday, warmer highs, and drier weather. Temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 60s for tomorrow afternoon.