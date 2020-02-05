Weather Blog: Let’s talk timing and totals

Good evening!

After a sunny Wednesday, the weather deteriorates quickly Thursday morning with a long-duration snow (and for some, mixed precip) storm racing in to close out the workweek. Let’s break it down.

But first…the disclaimer. As always, forecasts evolve and change as newer, higher resolution forecast model data becomes available. That data only gets better and better the closer and closer we get to a weather event. So, as the gap between a quiet Wednesday evening and a ridiculously snowy (or wet) Friday narrows, the accuracy and reliability of our forecast weather models increases. That means, there could still be changes, especially when it comes to Friday! That’s why it is so important to always seek out the latest and most up-to-date forecast. So, we’ll see you right back here again tomorrow!!

Tonight – Wednesday night, clouds slowly increase through midnight as the temp drops quickly into the teens, before leveling off and even rising Thursday morning as a warm front lifts north. The wind settles and shifts to out of the southeast at a meager 5 mph. Between 2 AM and 6 AM, snow will spread from southwest to northeast.

Thursday Morning – This storm starts out as a widespread light to moderate snow. Expect delays early Thursday and a slow and slippery commute. By early afternoon, most will find 2-6″ of new snow on the ground.

Thursday Afternoon – Here’s where things get tricky…A dry slot pushes north behind the warm front as it lifts towards the Canadian border. There is still some uncertainty as to how far north that boundary (and dry air behind it) will go; but I feel confident in saying most of the afternoon will feature a lighter mix of snow and sleet across northern New York and northern Vermont. From central to southern Vermont and New Hampshire, Thursday afternoon’s drier and warmer air brings a mix of sleet and freezing rain or drizzle. The temp reaches the upper 20s north to low and mid 30s south with a light southeast wind.

Thursday Night – There is a lot at play here. Quick check-in on northern New York and northern Vermont…still snowing at a light to moderate pace. Meanwhile, another push of very saturated air zips north along an approaching, strengthening second boundary from the west. I realize that may be a tad confusing, but click through the attached slideshows for some clarity. Nighttime temps, 20s.

Friday Morning through Midday – That saturated air’s arrival coincides with frontogenesis (or the birth of a front, essentially) over northern New York and northwestern to north-central Vermont. Basically, it’s a perfect storm for all the necessary ingredients (moisture, atmospheric forcing, etc.) to come together and give us moderate to heavy precip rates. That’s moderate to heavy snow (sticky and wet snow, nonetheless) over northern New York and northwestern to north-central Vermont with rates of 1-2″ per hour. And, in the southern Green Mountains, that may be moderate to heavy sleet and freezing rain with icing in eastern Bennington and western Windham counties of more than 0.25″. Elsewhere, in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, around 0.10″ icing is anticipated. Near 30°.

Friday Afternoon – That developing front, a cold front, swings through from west to east, putting an end to the heavy, wet snowfall and mixed precip. Lighter, more powdery snow follows in showers that become increasingly confined to western facing slopes and higher terrain. By Friday evening, 12-18″ of snow (a two-day total) will have piled up over northern New York and northwestern to north-central Vermont, with lesser amounts the farther south and east you are. A gusty north-northwest wind kicks up to 10-20 mph with gusts of 30+ mph, bringing colder air for the weekend.

Friday Night – Snow showers trail off to the mountains where they wrap up Saturday morning. An additional 1-3″ may be possible during this overnight period for western facing slopes and higher elevations. The temp plummets to near and slightly below zero with a wind chill as brutal as the teens or 20s subzero.

Saturday & Sunday – The weekend promises some sunshine, but, at least the first half is very cold. The top temp Saturday only hits the teens, before plunging back down near and below zero Saturday night. Sunday, slightly more tolerable, back up into the upper 20s to around 30°.

Enjoy that snow and stay safe on the roads!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault