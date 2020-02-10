Weather Blog: Light helping of snow on the way

Good Saturday evening to you. We've done it we made it through the storm, some parts of the the Champlain Valley and Northern NY picked up above a foot of snow meanwhile southern portions of Vermont saw just about a few inches. Now that we have that behind us we have a lot of cold air for tonight. Temperatures drop into the single digits below zero for the region. With that slightest bit of wind out there with temperatures this cold we we will be talking about some regions with wind chills close to 20 below. So your definitely going to want to bundle up if you have plans that bring you out and about tonight or tomorrow morning.

For tomorrow. It looks like a blue bird day. Temperatures recover nicely climbing into the mid and upper 20's and with plenty of fresh powder on the mountains it looks like it should be a great day to hit the mountains.