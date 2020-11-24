Weather Blog: Light midweek snow, then rain

Good afternoon!

After a chilly, blustery Tuesday, we turn our attention now to a weak one-two punch of light snow and rain on tap for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. Let’s break it down!

Tonight, under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky, the temp will initially fall fast, reaching down into the mid teens to low 20s. After midnight, however, more clouds will roll in, curbing that drop as a light north wind shifts to out of the southeast. By daybreak Wednesday, light snow spreads in from southwest to northeast, before lifting north of the international border by midday to early afternoon. During this stretch, a measly patchy dusting in broad valleys and throughout southern Vermont, up to a coating to 1-2″ through northern higher terrain falls. Those higher end totals will be found in the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom.

Wednesday afternoon, though mainly dry aside from an isolated, passing rain or snow shower, is very breezy. Under a cloudy sky, the wind picks up from the south to 10-20 mph sustained with gusts to 30 mph. That south wind pushes temps into the mid 30s to low 40s, where they hold relatively steady overnight into early Thursday. Wednesday evening, round number two gets underway. It’s mostly light rain that moves in as a warm front lifts north. However, there may briefly be some snow mixing in over summits and east of the Green Mountains, some sleet with little to no ice accumulation.

Widespread, light rain Thursday morning becomes scattered showers by the afternoon – which means you may be able to get in that post-turkey walk! The temp hits the mid to upper 40s with a southeast wind of 10 mph. Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Mid 30s. Friday features more clouds than sun and is shaping us as a dry day – though again, a stray sprinkle isn’t out of the question. It’s the warmest day of the week, reaching the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Have a marvelous Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault